Het Festival van Ethische Fotografie kondigt de 7e editie van de World.Report Award aan. Je kunt nog tot 9 mei inzenden.

[verder persbericht is in het engels]

The Festival of Ethical Photography of Lodi was created and is managed purely on a voluntary basis. Its purpose is to bring the general public close to ethically significant contents using photography as a means of communication and knowledge, analysing different nuances of the fine relationship between ethics, communication and photography.

The Festival has come to the attention of the public thanks to the quality of its exhibitions and the participation of worldwide known photographers present in previous editions. The Festival wants to be at the service of photojournalism, of the kind of photography that tells stories, that makes you think and that is more and more difficult to be seen in the media.

The World.Report Award aims at a new form of social commitment through photography. The award is open to both professional and amateur photographers from all over the world. The award will give attention to works focusing on people and their social or cultural stories; public or private, minor or crucial, major human tragedies or smaller daily life stories, changes and immutability.

The main focus of the evaluation of the reportages (Master, Spot Light, Short Story, European Photographers sections) , will be the story that the project tells through compelling images submitted.

For the first time, we have introduced a new category: the Single Shot category. The award will focus on the image’s ability to convey a powerful message, embodying the theme in a single shot.

World.Report Award 2017 members of the jury will be communicated at a later date. The jury will be composed of experts in the field.