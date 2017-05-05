Het Festival van Ethische Fotografie kondigt de 7e editie van de World.Report Award aan. Je kunt nog tot 9 mei inzenden.
[verder persbericht is in het engels]
The Festival of Ethical Photography of Lodi was created and is managed purely on a voluntary basis. Its purpose is to bring the general public close to ethically significant contents using photography as a means of communication and knowledge, analysing different nuances of the fine relationship between ethics, communication and photography.
The Festival has come to the attention of the public thanks to the quality of its exhibitions and the participation of worldwide known photographers present in previous editions. The Festival wants to be at the service of photojournalism, of the kind of photography that tells stories, that makes you think and that is more and more difficult to be seen in the media.
The World.Report Award aims at a new form of social commitment through photography. The award is open to both professional and amateur photographers from all over the world. The award will give attention to works focusing on people and their social or cultural stories; public or private, minor or crucial, major human tragedies or smaller daily life stories, changes and immutability.
The main focus of the evaluation of the reportages (Master, Spot Light, Short Story, European Photographers sections) , will be the story that the project tells through compelling images submitted.
For the first time, we have introduced a new category: the Single Shot category. The award will focus on the image’s ability to convey a powerful message, embodying the theme in a single shot.
World.Report Award 2017 members of the jury will be communicated at a later date. The jury will be composed of experts in the field.
The World.Report Award 2017 is divided in five sections:
- ● Master Award : This section is open to all photographers, with no restriction of any kind.
Reportages must consist of min 20 and max 40 images. The prize will be of 6,000 Euros gross cash .
- ● Spot Light Award : This section is open to all photographers who have never received one of the following awards before the 1s t of April 2017: World Press Photo, W. Eugene Smith Grant in Humanistic Photography, Pulitzer Prize, POYi Picture of the Year and World.Report Award, with exception for the multimedia category. Reportages must consist of min 20 and max 40 images . The prize will be of 3,000 Euros gross cash.
- ● Short Story Award: This section is open to all photographers, with no restriction of any kind. Reportages must consist of min 5 and max 10 images . The prize will be of 1,500 Euros gross cash.
- ● European Photographers Award | France 2017 : This section wants to focus its attention on the different nationalities of the European photographers. The 2017 edition opens to all French photographers and is done in collaboration with Manifesto Festival of Toulouse . Reportages must consist of min 20 and max 40 pictures . The prize will be of 1,500 Euros gross cash.
This section is strictly open only to photographers of French nationality.
The winning photographer will have the reportage exhibited during the Festival of Ethical
Photography in 2017 and during the ManifestO Festival in 2018.
- ● Single Shot Award: Fertile Solidarity
The theme for this new Single Shot section aims to be a hymn to solidarity that generates future progress. The spirit of togetherness is realized through actions which bring about and support the progress of our entire society.
We perceive solidarity as an act of growth that stimulates, builds and inspires change.
We are looking for images that represent this perspective in a creative way: this could be from the many activities carried out by humanitarian associations, to personal relationships among people, from treatment and pain relief to the sense of belonging to the great World community.
Share your vision of Fertile Solidarity with us.
The work will be represented in a single shot.
voor meer informatie http://www.festivaldellafotografiaetica.it