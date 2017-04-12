De organisatie Sinchi heeft een wedstrijd uitgeschreven om inheems volkeren te fotograferen. Het doel is de kracht van deze volkeren in beeld te brengen. De wedstrijd loopt tot 31 mei 2017.

Voor inschrijven zie de link onderaan het origineel bericht. (In het Engels)

Sinchi launches new photo competition to celebrate the strength and beauty of indigenous cultures.

Sinchi’s inaugural photography competition provides a unique opportunity for visual storytellers around the world to be recognised for their talent and commitment to the preservation of culture and indigenous rights.

The aim of the competition is to celebrate the strength and beauty of indigenous culture. This can be inspired from activism, relationship to nature, spirituality, community, everyday life to art, music and cultural practice. Participants are invited to submit up to 6 photos with accompanying captions, welcoming submissions from both remote and urban indigenous communities.

‘The challenge is for all of us to care enough about what lies outside our own world, so we can recover what is nearly lost’

The competition runs from 1st April to the 31st May. Entrants under the age of 18 must have permission from a legal guardian. Winners will be announced on the 15th August, 2017.

The cost is 10 euros per submission. However, if the cost is prohibitive, those wishing to a participant can email info@sinchi-tribe.com and explain their circumstances and complimentary entry will be considered.

Our distinguished judges include internationally acclaimed photographer Jimmy Nelson, Aboriginal Australian photographer and former NAIDOC Artist of the Year Wayne Quilliam and founder of Native Agency and previous World Press Photo- editor Laura Beltran Villamizar.

Winners and Prizes:

1 x Winner for best story entry – 1000 euros / Jimmy Nelson Online Talk or Workshop / Native Agency Portfolio Review / Press Exposure / Featured on Website and Social Media/ Work shown in Amsterdam Gallery / Prints made available online (subject to agreement of the photographer).

3 x Runner up for best story entry – 200 euros / Press Exposure / Featured on Website and Social Media/ Work shown in Amsterdam gallery.

1 x Artistic Merit for best individual photo – 300 euros / Wayne Quilliam Online Talk or Workshop / Native Portfolio Review / Press Exposure / Featured on Website and Social Media / Work shown in Amsterdam gallery / Prints made available online (subject to agreement of the photographer).

About Sinchi

Sinchi is a non-profit that promotes human rights and the preservation of indigenous culture. The mission of the organization is to highlight the importance of indigenous knowledge and to uphold the UN’s declaration on the rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Objectives;

To Connect indigenous communities with collaborators and resources in the Western World.

Develop creative arts skills. Providing opportunities for the youth in communities to share their stories and show the strength of their own culture.

Create a sustainable business model for art & music, which can generate funds. (Whilst ensuring all copyright / ownership of creative collaborations remains with the community).

Initiatives for 2017 include;

A ground breaking music project collaboration between aboriginal tribes and western music producers.

Photography & Film-making workshops within Australian Aboriginal communities.

Global Photography Competition

International Crowd Funding campaign

Collaboration network connecting indigenous and western organisations.

Launch of an online store for indigenous art, photography and music.

Events bringing together a community of likeminded individuals & organisations.

Sign up; http://sinchi-tribe.com/photography-competition/

Sinchi – Website – http://sinchi-tribe.com/

Sinchi – Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/sinchitribe/

Sinchi – Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/sinchitribe/

Sinchi – Twitter – https://twitter.com/SinchiTribe

—