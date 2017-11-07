Offering professional photographers the chance to show their work in the biggest photo festival in The Netherlands.

The 8th biennial edition of BredaPhoto International Photo Festival invites professional photographers from all over the world to give their vision on the 2018 theme of TO INFINITY AND BEYOND. BredaPhoto invites them to share their (audio)visual interpretation of the possibilities and impact of the ongoing progress in technology and science. Will it bring nothing but progress? Or are we at risk of opening a Pandora’s box full of unwelcome surprises? The selected photographers get the chance to show their work in the biggest photo festival in The Netherlands.

Participants: Submissions are open to all accredited professional photographers and visual artists of the world, from students to established names.

Submissions and jury: Submissions for the BredaPhoto 2018 festival can be entered from July 1st 2017 until February 1st 2018. The selection of works and proposals will be done by the three BredaPhoto festival curators Reinout van den Bergh, Geert van Eyck and Jan Schaerlackens. The submissions that, judged by them, best complement the program by giving an original elaboration of this edition’s theme, will be displayed during the BredaPhoto international photofestival from September 5th till October 21st 2018.

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND: The theme of the 2018 festival is TO INFINITY AND BEYOND; about the possibilities and impact of the ongoing progress in technology and science. The submitted works must be an elaboration of this theme. For more information on the theme and a digital brochure explaining its background, visit the website bredaphoto.nl. Select ‘EN’ in the right upper corner for the English version of the website.

How to apply: Artists can apply via the online submission form that can be found on the website under ‘Open call for professionals’ in the webpage menu. Next to series of photographs, (audio)visual projects, video works and even performances are welcomed.

