Photographers and all visual makers out there: listen up! There are still a few spots left for the workshop on dummy book making by the renowned documentary photographer and current resident at Docking Station Kazuma Obara (Japan, b. 1985). Therefore, the deadline is extended until Wednesday 14 November at 23:59 pm. Don’t miss this great opportunity!
This Friday, 16 November, from 9 am to 8 pm, Kazuma Obara will give a one day workshop at iMPACT DOC about dummy book making. Capacity is limited (max. 10 people). You can apply or ask questions by sending an email to kazuma924@gmail.com.
We hope to see you there!
Find more information about Kazuma Obara, his projects and the content of the workshop: http://kazumaobara.com/2018/11/05/finding-your-own-way-of-storytelling/
