This Friday, 16 November, from 9 am to 8 pm, Kazuma Obara will give a one day workshop at iMPACT DOC about dummy book making. Capacity is limited (max. 10 people). You can apply or ask questions by sending an email to kazuma924@gmail.com.

We hope to see you there!

Find more information about Kazuma Obara, his projects and the content of the workshop: http://kazumaobara.com/2018/11/05/finding-your-own-way-of-storytelling/